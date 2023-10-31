Home States Odisha

Odisha's Chheligada medium irrigation project gets stage-II nod from Centre

As per the clearance, 139.19 hectare forest land would be diverted for non-forest use

Published: 31st October 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

The farmers have declared a crop holiday in Godavari delta due to delay in payments for paddy procured by the government and poor access to irrigation water through the existing canal system.

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Chheligada medium irrigation project (MIP) proposed by the state government at R Udayagiri block of Gajapati district has received stage II environment clearance from the Centre.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), in a communique to the Forest department, conveyed the grant of stage II (final) approval under section II of the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980 on the basis of the compliance report furnished by the state government in March 2023.

As per clearance granted in favour of the Water Resources department, 139.19 hectares (ha) of forest land will be diverted for non-forestry use towards the Chheligada MIP in R Udayagiri block subject to over two dozen conditions, which include the legal status of the diverted forest land remaining unchanged and compensatory afforestation.

Towards compensatory afforestation, the state government has been directed to take up plantation over 147.25 ha of non-forest land transferred and mutated in favour of the Forest Department. It will also have to ensure additional compensatory afforestation on 25.48 ha of revenue forest land. The clearance mandated plantation of at least 1,000 saplings per hectare under compensatory afforestation which meant the Forest department would have to plant over 1.72 lakh saplings.

The government has also been asked to remove encroachment from a 12.5 ha area and take up plantation on the same as per the approved plan. The entire compensatory afforestation has to be completed within three years of the grant of the stage II clearance.

ALSO READ | Chheligada irrigation project moves at a snail's pace 

The MoEFCC also instructed the state government will ensure a catchment area treatment (CAT) plan over 1,600 ha is implemented at the cost of the user agency while an area of 15,660 ha shall be implemented by the project director, Watershed Parlakhemundi at a cost of Rs 5.07 crore. Besides, the Forest Rights Act must be complied with.

The irrigation project, after completion, is expected to help irrigate more than 6,000 hectares of farmlands in both Ganjam and Gajapati districts. That apart, it will produce 36 megawatts of electricity. The stage-I (in-principle) approval for the project was granted by the Ministry earlier in September.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chheligada medium irrigation project Centre MoEFCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp