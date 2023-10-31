Vaishnaw should resign after AP train crash: Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state Congress on Monday demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the train accident near Palasa in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh claimed 13 lives and left more than 50 passengers injured.

Addressing a media conference here, former state Finance minister Panchanan Kanungo and spokesperson Prashant Panigrahy said that the Railway minister should quit by taking moral responsibility as train mishaps have become a regular phenomenon.

Kanungo said though the number of trains has increased by 70 per cent, tracks have not been laid or strengthened commensurately leading to such accidents. All claims about railway safety made by the minister after the Bahanaga tragedy have turned out to be hollow, he said.

Stating that the Alamanda train accident is almost a repeat of the triple train accident in Balasore district, the Congress leaders claimed that no steps have been taken to rectify the errors in the signal system. “No corrective action seems to have been taken even after so many train mishaps. The Railway minister should take moral responsibility and resign,” they said.

Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati also came down heavily on Vaishnaw, asking what happened to the safety measures promised by the Railway minister after the Bahanaga disaster.

