Villagers allege bad road works, bungling of funds in Odisha

BARIPADA: Residents of Badasahi block in Mayurbhanj district, on Monday, presented a memorandum to Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj demanding to stop the ongoing road widening and strengthening project connecting Thakurmunda, Dangadiha, Podadiha, Udala, Manatri, Baisinga, and Rupsa, citing alleged substandard construction work by the contractor and misappropriation of over Rs 1 crore.

They highlighted that the government had allocated Rs 22,95,70,144 for the expansion and enhancement of major district roads linking the mentioned regions.

An RTI report sought by Prakash Kar Mohapatra unveiled that the contractor was allegedly flouting the tender rules. Mohapatra, accompanied by the villagers, assembled in front of the Baripada Public Works Department and alleged that the contractor had executed shoddy roadwork, particularly on a four km section from Nakhara to Vimda.

While the project guidelines called for an increase in road height to at least 4.5 feet, the contractor reportedly only raised it by 2 feet. Despite the villagers’ complaints, PWD officers did not intervene in the matter, they further alleged in the memo.

The villagers also accused the contractor of misappropriating over Rs 1 crore specifically in the 4 km stretch. Citing the RTI report, Mohapatra said the PWD, Baripada, had already disbursed Rs 3.5 crore out of the total project cost of Rs 22,95,70,144 to the contractor recently. The villagers called for a high-level inquiry to inspect the quality of work and urged authorities to take action against the contractor failing which they will stop the road work.

