August pain for Odisha as drought fear looms large

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Drought looms large over Odisha with August recording an 18 per cent deficit rainfall, thanks to the prevailing El Nino condition. The national weather agency said the core monsoon zone area including Odisha has received the lowest rainfall in August since the last 122 years. The state reported 299.9 mm rainfall during the month against the average of 363.8 mm.

Experts said even though the rainfall was ‘normal’ in meteorological parlance, agricultural activity took a hit due to erratic showers. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), a deviation of 19 per cent is considered normal.

A deeper analysis showed why the rainfall was erratic and caused concern for the farm sector. Out of the total rainfall in August, 219.6 mm was recorded in seven days of the month.“Most of the rainfall activity took place between August 1 and 3 and on 18, 19, 24 and 25,” said scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das.

At least 18 districts recorded deficit rain during the month. Three districts - Ganjam, Nabarangpur and Kendrapara recorded the highest deficit of 46 pc, 45 pc and 44 pc respectively. Normally, five low-pressure areas develop in August and the weather systems enhance rainfall activity in the state. However, this year, only two weather systems (a low-pressure area and one deep depression) formed due to which rainfall activity did not last for longer periods, said Das.

With south-west monsoon remaining subdued during most part of the month, the state also witnessed hot and humid conditions. Both Chandbali and Jharsuguda recorded all-time high day temperature in August. While Chandbali recorded 37.6 degree Celsius, it was 36.4 degree C in Jharsuguda on Thursday. It was Chandbali’s hottest day since 1951. The coastal town had recorded 37.5 degree C on August 31, 2005.

Similarly, Jharsuguda also reported its highest day temperature since 1953. The industrial town recorded 36.2 degree C on August 3, 1972. The hot and humid weather condition is expected to prevail in September too.

IMD in its monthly forecast for September indicated above-normal day and night temperatures in Odisha.

However, in some respite, the state is expected to receive normal rainfall in September. “The rainfall activity is expected to increase under influence of a cyclonic circulation which is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood around September 4,” said Das. The met office forecast heavy rainfall in some parts of the state from September 2 onwards.

Odisha has received 783.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and August 31, which is 14 per cent less than its average during the period. Weather experts said positive Indian Ocean Dipole has formed and it is expected to neutralise the current El Nino condition.

BHUBANESWAR: Drought looms large over Odisha with August recording an 18 per cent deficit rainfall, thanks to the prevailing El Nino condition. The national weather agency said the core monsoon zone area including Odisha has received the lowest rainfall in August since the last 122 years. The state reported 299.9 mm rainfall during the month against the average of 363.8 mm. Experts said even though the rainfall was ‘normal’ in meteorological parlance, agricultural activity took a hit due to erratic showers. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), a deviation of 19 per cent is considered normal. A deeper analysis showed why the rainfall was erratic and caused concern for the farm sector. Out of the total rainfall in August, 219.6 mm was recorded in seven days of the month.“Most of the rainfall activity took place between August 1 and 3 and on 18, 19, 24 and 25,” said scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At least 18 districts recorded deficit rain during the month. Three districts - Ganjam, Nabarangpur and Kendrapara recorded the highest deficit of 46 pc, 45 pc and 44 pc respectively. Normally, five low-pressure areas develop in August and the weather systems enhance rainfall activity in the state. However, this year, only two weather systems (a low-pressure area and one deep depression) formed due to which rainfall activity did not last for longer periods, said Das. With south-west monsoon remaining subdued during most part of the month, the state also witnessed hot and humid conditions. Both Chandbali and Jharsuguda recorded all-time high day temperature in August. While Chandbali recorded 37.6 degree Celsius, it was 36.4 degree C in Jharsuguda on Thursday. It was Chandbali’s hottest day since 1951. The coastal town had recorded 37.5 degree C on August 31, 2005. Similarly, Jharsuguda also reported its highest day temperature since 1953. The industrial town recorded 36.2 degree C on August 3, 1972. The hot and humid weather condition is expected to prevail in September too. IMD in its monthly forecast for September indicated above-normal day and night temperatures in Odisha. However, in some respite, the state is expected to receive normal rainfall in September. “The rainfall activity is expected to increase under influence of a cyclonic circulation which is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood around September 4,” said Das. The met office forecast heavy rainfall in some parts of the state from September 2 onwards. Odisha has received 783.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and August 31, which is 14 per cent less than its average during the period. Weather experts said positive Indian Ocean Dipole has formed and it is expected to neutralise the current El Nino condition.