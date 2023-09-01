Home States Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan attained stature by hardwork: BJP

The Gharai family has been representing the constituency for nearly four decades and most of the time Gharai senior was the minister.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has attained the stature on his own merit, by demonstrating his competence and political astuteness at the national level. Taking exception to the comments of Rural Development Minister Pritiranjan Gharai that Pradhan has taken a shortcut to enter Rajya Sabha from other states fearing electoral defeat from Odisha, BJP’s Jajpur district unit president Goutam Ray said win and defeat are part of the electoral game.

“I must remind Gharai that the legendary Biju Patnaik had lost all five elections he contested from the state. Does that diminish the stature of Biju Babu as a politician?” he asked.

Ray who unsuccessfully contested the last Assembly election from Jajpur seat on a BJP ticket said getting important portfolios like Petroleum and Natural Gas and Education in the Union cabinet of Narendra Modi is not a mean feat.

Pradhan is now popularly known as the ‘Ujjwala Man’ for revolutionising LPG distribution among women of below poverty line families and he is the point man of the BJP to solve any crisis within the government or party.

“It is not that Pradhan has not tasted success in electoral politics. He was once elected to the Assembly and awarded as best legislator. He was also elected to Lok Sabha from Deogarh Parliamentary constituency. Getting elected to Rajya Sabha from other states cannot be considered a shortcut as Gharai thinks,” he added.

Justifying Pradhan’s comment on Gharai family at a public meeting in Sukinda, Ray asked Gharai junior to explain why Sukinda being a mineral and industrially rich constituency is still so poor and infamous for Nagada malnutrition.

“The Gharai family has been representing the constituency for nearly four decades and most of the time Gharai senior was the minister. Now Pritiranjan is also a minister. Sukinda is one of the most neglected constituencies of the state with its people migrating to other places in search of work,” he said.

If Pritiranjan has the courage, he must explain what development works have been done during this long family rule, Ray said.

