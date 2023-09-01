Man lynched, body hung from tree for murder bid in Odisha's Malkangiri district

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a disturbing incident, enraged villagers of Kamwada village, under Malkangiri Sadar police station, took law into their own hands and allegedly beat a man to death on Wednesday. The incident happened after he attempted to murder a woman from the same village due to an ongoing feud with her family.

The victim, Mani Madhi, a 24-year-old resident of Majhiguda village within Malkangiri Sadar police station limits, was washing utensils at the village tubewell when Deba Madhi made a violent attempt on her life using a sharp-edged weapon. Upon hearing the commotion, villagers rushed to the scene, but Deba had already fled.

Fortunately, Mani Madhi narrowly escaped though she suffered injuries on her neck and lips. She was rushed to the Kalimela community health centre (CHC) in an ambulance. In a fit of anger, the villagers located Deba and beat him black and blue. They later hung his lifeless body from a roadside tree before the arrival of police. Upon reaching the spot, Malkangiri Sadar police took possession of the body and apprehended four villagers in connection with the incident.

Malkangiri Sadar police station’s inspector-in-charge, Rigan Kindo, stated that four persons were arrested following an investigation.“A long-standing rivalry between Muka Madhi, the husband of Mani and Deba Madhi had escalated and the latter was often threatening Muka and his wife,” Kindo said.

The four accused were interrogated, arrested, and subsequently presented in court. They have been identified as Ganga Madhi, Rama Madhi, Irma Madhi of Kamwada village, and Bhima Madhi of Chintalwada village, Kindo added. The incident has sparked outrage in the region. The police have assured that they will take strict action against the perpetrators.

