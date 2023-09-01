Rs 956 cr pipe water projects in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Mega pipe water supply projects worth Rs 956 crore are being implemented in Jajpur district and will be operational in phases from December this year. 5T secretary VK Pandian on Thursday reviewed the progress of water supply projects that are being implemented in Badachana, Binjharpur, Dasarathpur, Dharmasala, Rasulpur and Jajpur blocks. He asked officials to ensure timely completion of the projects and ensure quality of services.

Pandian also reviewed the progress of mega lift irrigation projects and in-stream storage structures across Kochila and Baitarani rivers which are being implemented at a cost of Rs 223 crore and Rs 373 crore respectively. These projects will be completed by September, 2025.

Besides, the 5T secretary inspected the progress of other major ongoing projects including the new 250-bed DHH building at a cost of Rs 98 crore and Rs 41 crore sports stadium and academy at Jajpur. He instructed for early completion of the projects in strict adherence to the principles of 5T.

On the day, Pandian held discussion on development of Mahavinayak temple at Badachana and Baruneswar temple at Binjharpur with sevayats, trustee members and general public. He also reviewed progress of major road projects and participated in the public grievance meetings at Badachana, Binjharpur, Dharmasala and Jajpur.

