Home States Odisha

SC stays proceedings against IAS officer Manish Agarwal

Case against ex-Malkangiri collector pertains to allegation of abetment of suicide of his personal assistant 

Published: 01st September 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

Supreme Court (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Supreme Court has issued a stay order on trial proceedings against IAS officer Manish Agarwal for allegedly abetting suicide of his personal assistant (PA) while he was the collector of Malkangiri over three years back.

The SC issued the interim stay on a petition filed by Agarwal challenging the order of Orissa High Court passed on June 26 this year. Agarwal was first booked under sections 302 (murder), 506 (intimidation), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 204 (destruction of document or electronic record) of IPC. The sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) had taken cognisance of the charges.  

But when Agarwal challenged it in the high court the SDJM’s order was modified. The high court in its order on June 26, ruled there is no prima facie case against Agarwal for the offence. In fact, there is prima facie no evidence to even suggest the death was homicidal in nature. However, the high court directed the trial court to proceed against Agarwal for the offence of abetting suicide and to try and dispose of the case as expeditiously as possible preferably within eight months.

Then Agarwal challenged the high court’s order in the Supreme Court and his petition was taken up for hearing on Monday. Acting on it, the Supreme Court bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice JB Pardiwala issued notice, returnable within six weeks to the concerned state government authorities.

“In the meanwhile, there shall be stay of further proceedings in the case”, the Bench in an interim order said. After the case was registered against Agarwal, the state government had shifted him as deputy secretary of the Planning and Convergence department. As per case records, Deba Narayan Panda, who was then PA to collector had gone missing on December 27, 2019 and a day later his body was fished out from Satiguda Dam. While police had initially registered a case of unnatural death and suicide, Panda’s wife levelled allegation of murder against the collector.

In the June 26 order, the high court had said, “On a conspectus of the analysis of facts and law made herein before, this court is of the considered view that the offences punishable under sections 302/506/201/204 of IPC are prima facie, not made out. However, there are enough materials to at least, prima facie, proceed against the accused persons for the offences under sections 306 (abetting suicide), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of IPC.” The court had modified the SDJM’s order to the extent of substitution of the offences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court IAS officer Manish Agarwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp