SC stays proceedings against IAS officer Manish Agarwal

CUTTACK: The Supreme Court has issued a stay order on trial proceedings against IAS officer Manish Agarwal for allegedly abetting suicide of his personal assistant (PA) while he was the collector of Malkangiri over three years back.

The SC issued the interim stay on a petition filed by Agarwal challenging the order of Orissa High Court passed on June 26 this year. Agarwal was first booked under sections 302 (murder), 506 (intimidation), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 204 (destruction of document or electronic record) of IPC. The sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) had taken cognisance of the charges.

But when Agarwal challenged it in the high court the SDJM’s order was modified. The high court in its order on June 26, ruled there is no prima facie case against Agarwal for the offence. In fact, there is prima facie no evidence to even suggest the death was homicidal in nature. However, the high court directed the trial court to proceed against Agarwal for the offence of abetting suicide and to try and dispose of the case as expeditiously as possible preferably within eight months.

Then Agarwal challenged the high court’s order in the Supreme Court and his petition was taken up for hearing on Monday. Acting on it, the Supreme Court bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice JB Pardiwala issued notice, returnable within six weeks to the concerned state government authorities.

“In the meanwhile, there shall be stay of further proceedings in the case”, the Bench in an interim order said. After the case was registered against Agarwal, the state government had shifted him as deputy secretary of the Planning and Convergence department. As per case records, Deba Narayan Panda, who was then PA to collector had gone missing on December 27, 2019 and a day later his body was fished out from Satiguda Dam. While police had initially registered a case of unnatural death and suicide, Panda’s wife levelled allegation of murder against the collector.

In the June 26 order, the high court had said, “On a conspectus of the analysis of facts and law made herein before, this court is of the considered view that the offences punishable under sections 302/506/201/204 of IPC are prima facie, not made out. However, there are enough materials to at least, prima facie, proceed against the accused persons for the offences under sections 306 (abetting suicide), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of IPC.” The court had modified the SDJM’s order to the extent of substitution of the offences.

