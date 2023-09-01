SJTA to prepare SOP for restarting Paramanik darshan in Srimandir

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: Paramanik darshan (ticketed darshan) of the Trinity at Sri Jagannath temple may be resumed soon.Informing this to media persons following the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA)’s financial sub-committee meeting on Thursday, temple administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be prepared prior to taking a call on allowing Paramanik darshan of the deities. The SOP will be placed before the committee and servitor nijogs for approval.

At Sri Jagannath temple, Paramanik darshan has been stopped since 2016 following the ban on entry of devotees inside the sanctum sanctorum. The meeting also approved three more decisions. It was decided that donation boxes will be installed at four locations on the shrine premises - Ghanteswari temple near Singhadwara, Paschima Dwara, Uttara Dwara and Nabagraha Kona near Laxmi temple.

This apart, the SJTA decided to install television sets in all rooms of four Bhakta Niwas - Neelachal Niwas, Niladri Niwas, Gundicha Niwas and Purushottam Niwas - for the comfort of visitors. Besides, the SJTA is considering restarting the ‘mahala’ system in the temple wherein devotees will be allowed to visit Gundicha temple on days other than the Rath Yatra period. “There were various mahal systems in the temple like Narendra Sankalpa mahal, Luna Patra mahal, Rosha Darshani mahal and Rohini Kunda, Koili Baikuntha and Gundicha Mandira Darshan mahal. These services were shut down due to various reasons some years back. We are considering starting them again,” Das said.

The services will be tendered and managed by third-party agencies. Similarly, Srimandir regular staff who have been brought under health insurance cover by SJTA, will be provided an annual medicine reimbursement of Rs 12,000. And health insurance coverage will be extended to them in cases which require more than 24 hours of hospitalisation.

