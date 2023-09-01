Home States Odisha

Society-level panels for paddy purchase in Odisha

The question of nomination will not arise during the continuation of the elected president of the PACS.

Published: 01st September 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy Crop

Image used for representational purpose only. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to further streamline paddy procurement at primary society level, the state government has directed all district collectors to constitute society-level procurement committees by September 15. The society-level procurement committee (SoLPC) will be in overall charge of procurement of paddy within the society and will resolve quality issues arising at paddy procurement centres (PPCs).

“A Society Level Procurement Committee shall be constituted for each procuring society (PACS/LAMPCs/WSHG/pani panchayat) with its secretary as the convener. The local revenue inspector (RI), village agriculture worker (VAW), three to six farmers in the jurisdictional area of the society, executive officer(s) of GPs (within the juriscliction of PACS) shall be members of this committee,” said an order of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department.

Elected president of the primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) or a farmer member nominated by the committee members will be president of the SoLPC. The question of nomination will not arise during the continuation of the elected president of the PACS. The BDO of the block under which the society is located will notify the committee.

A panel of names of farmers covering all villages will be given through co-operation extension officer of the block by the procuring society. The BDO will be required to choose three to six farmers for the committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
paddy procurement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp