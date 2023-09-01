Society-level panels for paddy purchase in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to further streamline paddy procurement at primary society level, the state government has directed all district collectors to constitute society-level procurement committees by September 15. The society-level procurement committee (SoLPC) will be in overall charge of procurement of paddy within the society and will resolve quality issues arising at paddy procurement centres (PPCs).

“A Society Level Procurement Committee shall be constituted for each procuring society (PACS/LAMPCs/WSHG/pani panchayat) with its secretary as the convener. The local revenue inspector (RI), village agriculture worker (VAW), three to six farmers in the jurisdictional area of the society, executive officer(s) of GPs (within the juriscliction of PACS) shall be members of this committee,” said an order of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department.

Elected president of the primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) or a farmer member nominated by the committee members will be president of the SoLPC. The question of nomination will not arise during the continuation of the elected president of the PACS. The BDO of the block under which the society is located will notify the committee.

A panel of names of farmers covering all villages will be given through co-operation extension officer of the block by the procuring society. The BDO will be required to choose three to six farmers for the committee.

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to further streamline paddy procurement at primary society level, the state government has directed all district collectors to constitute society-level procurement committees by September 15. The society-level procurement committee (SoLPC) will be in overall charge of procurement of paddy within the society and will resolve quality issues arising at paddy procurement centres (PPCs). “A Society Level Procurement Committee shall be constituted for each procuring society (PACS/LAMPCs/WSHG/pani panchayat) with its secretary as the convener. The local revenue inspector (RI), village agriculture worker (VAW), three to six farmers in the jurisdictional area of the society, executive officer(s) of GPs (within the juriscliction of PACS) shall be members of this committee,” said an order of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department. Elected president of the primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) or a farmer member nominated by the committee members will be president of the SoLPC. The question of nomination will not arise during the continuation of the elected president of the PACS. The BDO of the block under which the society is located will notify the committee.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A panel of names of farmers covering all villages will be given through co-operation extension officer of the block by the procuring society. The BDO will be required to choose three to six farmers for the committee.