Sundargarh farmers’ wait for rain continues

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With Sundargarh district grappling with a rainfall deficit of 93 mm this August and enduring a dry spell that has persisted for a week, paddy farmers find themselves in a tight spot. Desperation has set in as they await good rainfall to facilitate the crucial stages of transplanting and inter-cultural operations in the fields. The upcoming 10 days are critical as a substantial amount of rainfall is required for the optimal growth and survival of the paddy plants, particularly in their vegetative stage.

As it is, the delayed onset of monsoon in June resulted in a two-week postponement of paddy cultivation across the district. The rainfall deficit persisted, with July witnessing a shortage of approximately 76 mm against the normal 386.4 mm. By the end of August, the deficit ballooned to over 93 mm, complicating matters further. During August, sporadic rainfall in the first and second weeks allowed farmers to complete pending operations in most areas. While some blocks like Kutra and Kuanrmunda received surplus rainfall, others faced substantial shortages, with four blocks receiving rainfall below the 307 to 364 mm range. Rajgangpur block recorded near-normal rainfall at 390 mm.

Agriculture experts highlighted that the intermittent low-pressure-induced heavy rains from late June to early August provided relief to farmers for paddy cultivation. Official statistics up to August 24 indicated that around 1,95,860 hectares out of 2.12 lakh hectares earmarked for paddy were under cultivation. It’s estimated that another 10,000 hectares might have been cultivated by now, but nearly 6,000 hectares are still pending due to the prevailing conditions.

Due to the indefinite strike of the Odisha Agriculture Service Association, up-to-date information on the current situation cannot be accessed, said Sundargarh’s chief district agriculture officer (CDAO), Harihar Nayak. Without the anticipated rainfall in the next 10 days, the situation may take a dire turn for farmers as transplanting, inter-cultural operations, weed removal, and fertilisation will be at stake.

Farmers apprehend that diminishing soil moisture might lead to the drying up of paddy plants in their vegetative state. Non-paddy cultivation, covering about 62,000 hectares out of 97,000 hectares, seems relatively unaffected for now.

