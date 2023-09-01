Home States Odisha

Sundargarh farmers’ wait for rain continues

As it is, the delayed onset of monsoon in June resulted in a two-week postponement of paddy cultivation across the district.

Published: 01st September 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

An uncultivated farmland in Madikeri taluk due to a deficit in rainfall

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With Sundargarh district grappling with a rainfall deficit of 93 mm this August and enduring a dry spell that has persisted for a week, paddy farmers find themselves in a tight spot. Desperation has set in as they await good rainfall to facilitate the crucial stages of transplanting and inter-cultural operations in the fields. The upcoming 10 days are critical as a substantial amount of rainfall is required for the optimal growth and survival of the paddy plants, particularly in their vegetative stage.

As it is, the delayed onset of monsoon in June resulted in a two-week postponement of paddy cultivation across the district. The rainfall deficit persisted, with July witnessing a shortage of approximately 76 mm against the normal 386.4 mm. By the end of August, the deficit ballooned to over 93 mm, complicating matters further. During August, sporadic rainfall in the first and second weeks allowed farmers to complete pending operations in most areas. While some blocks like Kutra and Kuanrmunda received surplus rainfall, others faced substantial shortages, with four blocks receiving rainfall below the 307 to 364 mm range. Rajgangpur block recorded near-normal rainfall at 390 mm.

Agriculture experts highlighted that the intermittent low-pressure-induced heavy rains from late June to early August provided relief to farmers for paddy cultivation. Official statistics up to August 24 indicated that around 1,95,860 hectares out of 2.12 lakh hectares earmarked for paddy were under cultivation. It’s estimated that another 10,000 hectares might have been cultivated by now, but nearly 6,000 hectares are still pending due to the prevailing conditions.

Due to the indefinite strike of the Odisha Agriculture Service Association, up-to-date information on the current situation cannot be accessed, said  Sundargarh’s chief district agriculture officer (CDAO), Harihar Nayak. Without the anticipated rainfall in the next 10 days, the situation may take a dire turn for farmers as transplanting, inter-cultural operations, weed removal, and fertilisation will be at stake.
Farmers apprehend that diminishing soil moisture might lead to the drying up of paddy plants in their vegetative state. Non-paddy cultivation, covering about 62,000 hectares out of 97,000 hectares, seems relatively unaffected for now. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DRY SPELL rainfall deficit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp