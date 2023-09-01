Three held for chain snatching in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A joint police team of Koraput and Nabarangpur districts on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly snatching gold chains from passersby. The accused were identified as Narendra Machha, Abhi Harijan and Hemanta Nag, all belonging to Pandikimari village within Kundra police limits. Sources said on August 20, the trio had snatched a gold chain from one Bijayalaxmi Panda near Traffic chowk of Koraput town while she was on way to buy vegetables.

In another incident on August 23, the accused snatched two gold chains from one Jemamani Bissoyi from near Gadabagadu area of Nabarangpur while the latter was walking on the road. Similarly, on August 29, they robbed the gold chain of V Jayalaxmi at Prasadrao Peta area in Jeypore.

On receiving complaints from the victims, police from the two districts formed a team and began an investigation. Four gold chains, a motorcycle and four mobile phones besides other articles were seized from the possession of the accused. Meanwhile, police also nabbed one Subash Harijan of Kaliagaon village within Jeypore Sadar police limits for buying the stolen articles from the accused. The accused have been produced in court.

