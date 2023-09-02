Home States Odisha

A day after faction fight, BJD suspends zilla parishad member of Digapahandi

Supporters of Pradhan claimed that their candidate would have won the by-election as they had the majority.

Published: 02nd September 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Photo | Special Arrangement)

BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday expelled Bipin Chandra Pradhan, a zilla parishad (ZP) member from Digapahandi in Ganjam district, for anti-party activities. The suspension came after two factions of the BJD in Digapahandi, one led by Pradhan and the other by Biplab Patra, son of former speaker and local MLA Surjya Narayan Patro fought outside the block office and tried to enter it after the bypoll to panchayat samiti chairperson post was cancelled.

Both Pradhan, a close aide of Patro, and Biplab are eyeing the BJD ticket from Digapahandi Assembly seat as the former speaker is unlikely to contest the next elections as he is not keeping well. It is believed the faction that wins the block chairperson post is likely to get the ticket from the ruling party.

Pradhan, however, refuted the charge against him of indulging in anti-party activities. Admitting that he has differences with Biplab, the suspended leader said since the entry of the MLA’s son into active politics in Digapahandi, he has been sidelined in the party. 

“I don’t know the reason why action was taken against me. No show cause has been issued to me by the party. However, I am a staunch follower of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and loyal BJD worker since more than three decades,” he added.

Supporters of Pradhan claimed that their candidate would have won the by-election as they had the majority. Rajya Sabha MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, who is BJD’s observer for Ganjam district, said the election was postponed as there was a possibility of a law and order situation. He said the bypoll will be held after the situation improves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik BJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp