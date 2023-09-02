Home States Odisha

Jajpur MCH to operate from next year: 5T secy VK Pandian

He reviewed the progress of the ongoing project to develop the temple and provide better facilities to devotees.

Published: 02nd September 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Secretary to Odisha CM (5T) VK Pandian

5T secretary VK Pandian. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The medical college at Jajpur will be made operational from next academic year. On the third day of his visit to Jajpur district on Friday, 5T secretary VK Pandian visited the site of the medical college and hospital (MCH) and reviewed its progress. 

Sources said the project is progressing as per schedule and the college will function from next academic year. The academic block will be readied soon for inspection by the National Medical Commission.
On the day, the 5T secretary visited Maa Biraja temple where he interacted with sevayats, trustees and the general public to seek their views on the shrine’s development. He reviewed the progress of the ongoing project to develop the temple and provide better facilities to devotees.

Besides, Pandian reviewed the progress of the ongoing mega pipe water supply projects undertaken at a cost of `637 crore in Bari, Korei, Sukinda and Danagadi blocks. The projects will provide water to households in the blocks and will be operationalised in phases from February, 2024 onwards. He directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion and quality of service. 

The 5T secretary also reviewed the progress of other major ongoing projects in the district including the trauma care centre at a cost of Rs 101 crore at Panikoili and the `53 crore high-level bridge over Tantighai river on Chhatumari-Bandhamunda road. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jajpur MCH VK Pandian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp