Jajpur MCH to operate from next year: 5T secy VK Pandian

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The medical college at Jajpur will be made operational from next academic year. On the third day of his visit to Jajpur district on Friday, 5T secretary VK Pandian visited the site of the medical college and hospital (MCH) and reviewed its progress.

Sources said the project is progressing as per schedule and the college will function from next academic year. The academic block will be readied soon for inspection by the National Medical Commission.

On the day, the 5T secretary visited Maa Biraja temple where he interacted with sevayats, trustees and the general public to seek their views on the shrine’s development. He reviewed the progress of the ongoing project to develop the temple and provide better facilities to devotees.

Besides, Pandian reviewed the progress of the ongoing mega pipe water supply projects undertaken at a cost of `637 crore in Bari, Korei, Sukinda and Danagadi blocks. The projects will provide water to households in the blocks and will be operationalised in phases from February, 2024 onwards. He directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion and quality of service.

The 5T secretary also reviewed the progress of other major ongoing projects in the district including the trauma care centre at a cost of Rs 101 crore at Panikoili and the `53 crore high-level bridge over Tantighai river on Chhatumari-Bandhamunda road.

