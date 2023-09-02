Home States Odisha

Odisha posts 14 per cent growth in August GST collection

The total revenue (consisting state GST and IGST settlement) to be retained by the state has recorded a growth of 38.22 per cent.

Published: 02nd September 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has recorded around 14 per cent growth in gross GST collection in August as compared to the same month previous year. The state collected Rs 4,408.27 crore tax revenue last month against Rs 3,883.9 crore collected during the same month last year. The collection was the highest at Rs 5,035.74 crore in April followed by Rs 4,397.73 crore in May, Rs 4,379.97 crore in June and Rs 4,245.4 crore in July.  

The state posted 10.31 per cent growth in progressive gross GST collection in the first five months of the financial year. The collection during April-August period stood at Rs 22,467.11 crore as compared to Rs 20,366.77 crore last year.  

The state GST collection was Rs 1,332.99 crore in August against Rs 1,028.07 crore in August, 2022 with a growth rate of 29.66 per cent. The total revenue (consisting state GST and IGST settlement) to be retained by the state has recorded a growth of 38.22 per cent.

The monthly GST (consisting state GST and IGST settlement) collection to be retained by the state stood at Rs 1,733.62 crore in August as compared to Rs 1,254.24 crore in the same month last year.

Odisha has collected GST (SGST and IGST) to the tune of Rs 8,877.21 crore till August, with a progressive growth rate of 21.4 per cent. The collection under all acts, including GST, VAT and entry tax, monitored by the CT and GST Commissionerate in the state stood at Rs 2,793.38 crore last month against collection of Rs 2,219.81 crore in August last year. The growth rate was 25.84 per cent.

The state had generated 20.75 lakh waybills in August this year as compared to 15.33 lakh waybills during the corresponding period last year recording a growth of 22.56 per cent and reflecting the buoyancy in the economic sector, said a statement issued by the GST Commissionerate.

REVENUE FIGURES

State collected Rs 4,408.27 crore tax revenue in August 
Collection was highest at Rs 5,035.74 crore in April
Collection during April-August stands at Rs 22,467.11 crore 

