Orissa High Court closes PIL on Chandipur DRDO espionage case

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday closed a PIL on the Chandipur Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) espionage case after an affidavit filed by the state CID-CB informed the trial in the case has commenced before the court of additional district judge, Balasore.

The division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho said, “In view of the development that has taken place after filing of the PIL, we think the purpose of the petition is over and it is useless to continue with the proceedings.” High Court lawyer Arun Kumar Budhia had filed the PIL seeking an investigation into the case by a professional national investigation agency on September 28, 2021. Senior Advocate Gautam Acharya made submissions on behalf of the petitioner.

The PIL hinged on the argument that it may not be possible on the part of state CID-CB to investigate the case as the nature of offence is sensitive and of high magnitude. The petition sought the high court’s direction to get the espionage case investigated by a central agency like CBI/NIA/ SIT for better and faster results to secure the interest of the nation including Odisha.

The Bench said the state CID-CB’s affidavit placed before it on Friday categorically stated after completing the investigation, a chargesheet was filed leading to framing of charges in the case. Following it, trial in the case has commenced before the court of additional district judge, Balasore. In the process, three witnesses have already been summoned.

“From the affidavit filed by the state CID-CB, it appears that the investigation is complete. Deputy attorney general PK Parhi also informed that central investigating agencies had also extended cooperation to the investigating officer in the case”, the Bench said.

As per case records, the state police had nabbed five ITR, Chandipur employees on September 13 and 16, 2021 for the alleged leaking of classified information from the defence installation.

