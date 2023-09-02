Pitch for transparency in Odisha's Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation projects

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amidst allegations of irregularities in projects funded by Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation (DMF) between 2019 and 2020, Sundargarh MP and former union minister Jual Oram and four MLAs who are members of the foundation’s trust board, have strongly pitched for transparency.

However, Sundargarh collector and chairperson-cum-managing trustee of the DMF Parag Harshad Gavali once again sought more time to share details of the previous projects at the 10th trust board meeting of DMF. The meeting was organised in Sundargarh on Thursday.

Apart from Oram, the meeting was attended by CPM’s Bonai MLA Laxman Munda, Rajgangpur MLA CS Razen Ekka of Congress, Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete and Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram, both of BJP.

Tete alleged the DMF authorities avoided sharing detailed information on previous projects as most of them were clouded with irregularities. The DMF authorities cited the same excuse that their old team of employees was replaced by a new one hence it was taking time to compile details, adding relevant information would be provided shortly, she said.

She pointed out that the authorities had cited the same reason during the ninth board meeting in October 2020 further adding that she objected mixing of DMF-funded projects with the 5T. Bonai MLA Laxman Munda too sought transparency in DMF projects and display of plaques or signage boards at project sites containing details of the expenses, time of launch and completion for everyone’s knowledge to which the collector assured of issuing necessary instructions.

Jual endorsed the views of the MLAs on total transparency in DMF-funded projects and did not hide his displeasure when he and others were handed over thick booklets at the start of the meeting. He reportedly told the meeting that such booklets should have been provided in advance to give DMF members time to peruse for effective discussion at the meeting.

The 10th board meeting was held to review the progress status of DMF projects taken up in the last six months and discuss upcoming projects. The house was informed that in the past against 742 projects, a total of `2,134 crore were sanctioned, while for new projects `2,480 crore were earmarked for health, education and infrastructure including the creation of rural industrial parks in all 17 blocks of Sundargarh and skill development centre in Hemgir block.

