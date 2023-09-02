Home States Odisha

Timer bomb found near office of Talcher MLA at Odisha's Bharatpur

The SDPO said a case has been registered in Colliery police station in this connection. MLA Pradhan said he was shocked to find the bomb near his office.

A timer bomb was found outside the gate of the office of Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan at Bharatpur.

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  A timer bomb was found outside the gate of the office of Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan at Bharatpur here on Friday.

The legislator was not present in the office when the bomb was detected. Police said in the morning, the office staff of the MLA spotted the bomb fitted with a timer near the gate. They informed Pradhan who rushed to the spot.

Subsequently, Pradhan informed the Colliery police. A team led by Talcher sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Manas Barik reached the spot and cordoned off the area. “We immediately called the bomb disposal squad from Angul. The bomb was diffused and the area sanitised. The squad took the bomb to examine it,” said Barik.

MLA Pradhan said he was shocked to find the bomb near his office. “Fortunately, no one was hurt as it didn’t explode. I think it is the handiwork of my opponents. I hope police will find the culprits who planted the bomb,” he added.

The SDPO said a case has been registered in Colliery police station in this connection. Investigation is underway and those involved in the incident will be nabbed soon.

