CM Naveen awards Rs 50 lakh to Odisha’s javelin star

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated javelin thrower Kishore Jena with a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for his outstanding performance in javelin throw and reaching the finals of the prestigious World Athletics Championship that recently concluded in Budapest, Hungary.

This is the first time that an Odisha athlete has reached the level. In a historic first for the World Athletics Championships, three Indian athletes secured positions in the men’s Javelin final including Kishore from Odisha. He further strengthened his position in the javelin world when he finished fifth with a personal best of 84.77 metre and made the state proud while also making an impression on the Athletics fraternity of the world.

The chief minister lauded Kishore’s incredible achievement and congratulated him on the remarkable accomplishment. “Kishore’s success is not just his own, it is a source of pride for all of us. His remarkable journey to the finals of the World Athletics Championship serves as an inspiration to our youth and a testament to the talent that our state possesses. We are committed to supporting and nurturing such talent in the field of sports,” he said.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated javelin thrower Kishore Jena with a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for his outstanding performance in javelin throw and reaching the finals of the prestigious World Athletics Championship that recently concluded in Budapest, Hungary. This is the first time that an Odisha athlete has reached the level. In a historic first for the World Athletics Championships, three Indian athletes secured positions in the men’s Javelin final including Kishore from Odisha. He further strengthened his position in the javelin world when he finished fifth with a personal best of 84.77 metre and made the state proud while also making an impression on the Athletics fraternity of the world. The chief minister lauded Kishore’s incredible achievement and congratulated him on the remarkable accomplishment. “Kishore’s success is not just his own, it is a source of pride for all of us. His remarkable journey to the finals of the World Athletics Championship serves as an inspiration to our youth and a testament to the talent that our state possesses. We are committed to supporting and nurturing such talent in the field of sports,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });