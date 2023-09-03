Home States Odisha

CM Naveen awards Rs 50 lakh to Odisha’s javelin star

The chief minister lauded Kishore’s incredible achievement and congratulated him on the remarkable accomplishment.

Published: 03rd September 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presenting a cheque of `50 lakh to javelin thrower Kishore Jena in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated javelin thrower Kishore Jena with a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for his outstanding performance in javelin throw and reaching the finals of the prestigious World Athletics Championship that recently concluded in Budapest, Hungary.

This is the first time that an Odisha athlete has reached the level. In a historic first for the World Athletics Championships, three Indian athletes secured positions in the men’s Javelin final including Kishore from Odisha. He further strengthened his position in the javelin world when he finished fifth with a personal best of 84.77 metre and made the state proud while also making an impression on the Athletics fraternity of the world.

The chief minister lauded Kishore’s incredible achievement and congratulated him on the remarkable accomplishment. “Kishore’s success is not just his own, it is a source of pride for all of us. His remarkable journey to the finals of the World Athletics Championship serves as an inspiration to our youth and a testament to the talent that our state possesses. We are committed to supporting and nurturing such talent in the field of sports,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
javelin Kishore Jena Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp