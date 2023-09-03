Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik announces aid of Rs 5 crore for flood-hit Himachal

In a letter to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart  Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Naveen expressed concern over the people's distress and loss of property following incessant rains and massive floods.

Published: 03rd September 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 10:35 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced assistance of Rs 5 crore for flood-ravaged Himachal Pradesh.

The northern state was recently ravaged by incessant rains causing massive loss of life and property.

The assistance, to be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, will be utilised for repair and restoration in the state. In a letter to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart  Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Naveen expressed concern over the distress of the people and loss of property following incessant rains and massive floods.

“My government and the people of Odisha stand firmly by the people of Himachal at this hour of crisis”, the letter said.

