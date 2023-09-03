Home States Odisha

Gangadhar Meher University hall in need of repair weeks after launch

While the roof panels started falling off, the plaster of the building also began peeling off both in the interior as well as exterior walls of the building.

Published: 03rd September 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Paint peeling off from the walls of newly-constructed auditorium of GMU | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Students and authorities of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) are a disgruntled lot as the newly constructed auditorium requires repair work even though it was inaugurated just a few weeks back.

The 1,200-seat auditorium was developed over an area of 20,611 sq ft at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore with funds from the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC). Though the foundation stone was laid in 2017, work on the project began much later in May 2019.

The initial target for project completion was set to 18 months but work on the building got over in June this year after an inordinate delay of four years. It was inaugurated on July 14. However, a few days after its inauguration, several quality issues began cropping up. While the roof panels started falling off, the plaster of the building also began peeling off both in the interior as well as exterior walls of the building. Moreover, seepage was also found all around the building and the paver block path around turned uneven.

Student leader Chuman Pradhan attributed the reason to hurried completion and substandard quality of work. “We noticed the faults in construction just a day before the auditorium’s inauguration and apprised the Public Works Department (PWD) officials of the same. While they promised to repair it, the situation worsened and many things started falling apart. Now water is seeping through the walls during rains,” he rued.

UC Pati, deputy registrar of GMU said a technical committee has been formed to inquire into the issue. “After the committee pointed out a few issues, we sent a letter to the PWD asking to carry out repair works at the earliest. While repair works are underway, the auditorium is currently not being used for any purpose,” he added. Executive engineer, PWD-II, Ashok Lenka said repair works are almost complete. “It is in the testing stage now. We will most likely hand over the auditorium by next week,” he informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangadhar Meher University Sambalpur Western Odisha Development Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp