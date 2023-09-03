Governor, CM condole death of former speaker Surjya Narayan Patro

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and others condoled the death of former Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro.

Expressing grief over the demise of Patro, the Governor said he would be remembered for his lifetime service to the people. He also expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

In his condolence message, the chief minister said, “Saddened hearing about the passing away of former Speaker and senior BJD leader Patro who dedicated his life to the service of the Ganjam people.”

Describing Patro as an able administrator, the chief minister said he will be remembered for his valuable contribution to the party in Ganjam district. His demise is an irreparable loss for Odisha politics and the void created will be difficult to fill. “My prayers for the departed soul and condolences for the bereaved family,” said a post of the chief minister on X.

In his message, Pradhan said. “I am greatly pained to hear the death of Patro. He was a good friend and affectionate person. His contributions to Odisha’s politics will be remembered always. My prayers for the departed soul and condolences for the bereaved family.”

