Home States Odisha

Governor, CM condole death of former speaker Surjya Narayan Patro

Expressing grief over the demise of Patro, the Governor said he would be remembered for his lifetime service to the people. He also expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Published: 03rd September 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Surjya Narayan Patro

Former Odisha Assembly speaker Surjya Narayan Patro (File Photo | Shamim, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and others condoled the death of former Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro.

Expressing grief over the demise of Patro, the Governor said he would be remembered for his lifetime service to the people. He also expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

In his condolence message, the chief minister said, “Saddened hearing about the passing away of former Speaker and senior BJD leader Patro who dedicated his life to the service of the Ganjam people.”

Describing Patro as an able administrator, the chief minister said he will be remembered for his valuable contribution to the party in Ganjam district. His demise is an irreparable loss for Odisha politics and the void created will be difficult to fill. “My prayers for the departed soul and condolences for the bereaved family,” said a post of the chief minister on X.

In his message, Pradhan said. “I am greatly pained to hear the death of Patro. He was a good friend and affectionate person. His contributions to Odisha’s politics will be remembered always. My prayers for the departed soul and condolences for the bereaved family.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Ganeshi Lal Surjya Narayan Patro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp