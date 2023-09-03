Homoeopathy medical college closed for third day

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Biju Patnaik Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital (BPHMCH) remained closed for the third consecutive day as students continued their agitation demanding the creation of 500 posts each for homoeopathic medical officers (HMO) and ayurvedic medical officers (AMO) this year. However, health services are not hampered in the institution though the college is closed.

A student leader, Sibalok Patnaik, said since 2002, not a single new post has been created for AYUSH doctors. “According to the National AYUSH Mission (NAM) guidelines, there should be one AYUSH doctor for every 5,000 people. However, in Odisha, with a population of about 4.5 crore people, there is only one doctor for every 35,000 people,” he alleged.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government hired AYUSH doctors on a contractual basis due to a dire need for healthcare professionals. However, now that the pandemic has abated, these AYUSH doctors find themselves without work. Patnaik said, “Nearly 500 doctors graduate from the seven AYUSH medical colleges and hospitals in Odisha every year. Still, the creation of medical officer posts is nearly non-existent, leaving AYUSH doctors unemployed.”

Since August 25, students have been silently protesting wearing black badges. During this phase, classes were not disrupted, and healthcare services continued without hindrance. However, after their demands went unheard, they decided to take drastic steps and closed the institution though health services are not hampered, the students stated.

