Home States Odisha

Homoeopathy medical college closed for third day

The students demanded the creation of 500 posts each for homoeopathic medical officers (HMO) and ayurvedic medical officers (AMO) this year.

Published: 03rd September 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Students staging protest at Odisha Medical College of Homoeopathy and Research

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Biju Patnaik Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital (BPHMCH) remained closed for the third consecutive day as students continued their agitation demanding the creation of 500 posts each for homoeopathic medical officers (HMO) and ayurvedic medical officers (AMO) this year. However, health services are not hampered in the institution though the college is closed.

A student leader, Sibalok Patnaik, said since 2002, not a single new post has been created for AYUSH doctors. “According to the National AYUSH Mission (NAM) guidelines, there should be one AYUSH doctor for every 5,000 people. However, in Odisha, with a  population of about 4.5 crore people, there is only one doctor for every 35,000 people,” he alleged.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government hired AYUSH doctors on a contractual basis due to a dire need for healthcare professionals. However, now that the pandemic has abated, these AYUSH doctors find themselves without work. Patnaik said, “Nearly 500 doctors graduate from the seven AYUSH medical colleges and hospitals in Odisha every year. Still, the creation of medical officer posts is nearly non-existent, leaving AYUSH doctors unemployed.”

Since August 25, students have been silently protesting wearing black badges. During this phase, classes were not disrupted, and healthcare services continued without hindrance. However, after their demands went unheard, they decided to take drastic steps and closed the institution though health services are not hampered, the students stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Patnaik Homoeopathic Medical College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp