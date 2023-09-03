Locals to stage stir on September 5 in front of  Kendrapara collectorate

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Peeved over the state government’s silence over setting up a medical college and hospital in the district, several people under the banner of Kendrapara Medical College Establishment Committee (KMCEC) in a meeting on Saturday decided to stage a dharna in front of the collectorate from September 5.

Former principal of Tulasi Women’s College in Kendrapara and convenor of KMCEC Ajay Samal said during the last elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other BJD leaders had promised to set up a government medical college in the district but nothing has been done in this regard as yet.

“So we have decided to stage dharna on September 5,” he added. Ramani Ranjan Routray, secretary of KMCEC said more than half of the sanctioned doctor posts in the district have been lying vacant for a long so villagers have to depend on quacks for their health issues.

“Due to the non-availability of doctors, babies are born even before their mothers reach the hospital and critically injured patients in remote areas die on the way to the hospital. It is high time the government establishes a medical college here to better the health services of the district,” he added.

The agitators further vowed to continue their stir till the government establishes a medical college in the district and allot funds for the purpose. Senior Congress leader and former minister Ganeswar Behera threatened the state government to stop testing the patience of the people.

