Heavy rains: Mayhem in Cuttack city

Published: 03rd September 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Big waves crash on the flooded Cuttack-Puri Road as heavy rains lashed Bhubaneswar, on Monday evening | Debadattta Mallick

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: It takes only a few minutes of rain for Cuttack City to get submerged.

On Saturday, it rained for around an hour in the afternoon and as has become the norm, several areas of the city were waterlogged bringing to the fore the apathy of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Over 120 residential and market areas of the city were waterlogged due to choked drains prompting the CMC authorities to engage 14 de-watering pump sets. The worst affected areas were Patapola, Makarabag Sahi, Meria Bazar, Gamadia, Kesharpur, Dhobi Lane, Sutahat, Dagabar Sahi, New Rausapatana, Rovers Street, Jhola Sahi, Kathagada Sahi and Tulasipur where overflowing drain water gushed into several houses located in low-lying areas making residents’ lives miserable.

CMC mayor Subhas Singh said, “We have engaged 250 de-watering motor pump sets for draining out excess water from low-lying areas. Excess water has started receding from various localities with the release of stormwater,” he said.

