Odisha hit by 61K lightning strikes in 2 hrs

At least two deaths were recorded during the day. Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood were at the receiving end of the lightning bolts which continued uninterrupted

Published: 03rd September 2023

Image of a lightning strike used for representational purposes only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A mind-boggling 61,000 lightning strikes in about two hours left parts of Odisha - the capital region in particular - awestruck on Saturday.

At least two deaths were recorded during the day. Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood were at the receiving end of the lightning bolts which continued uninterrupted during the afternoon thundershower activities.

The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, informed that the cloud-to-cloud lightning till 5.30 pm stood at 36,597 whereas the cloud-to-ground strikes was recorded at a scary 25,753.

At least two persons were killed in lightning strikes, said the Special Relief Commissioner’s office. SRC Satyabrata Sahu said one death each was reported in Boudh and Balangir districts. “We have received information about suspected lightning deaths in four to five places and it is being verified. All district emergency officers have been asked to immediately submit reports,” he said.

A lightning flash is used to describe the entire discharge. It is made up of several shorter discharges which last less than a millisecond, said scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das.

