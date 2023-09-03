Odisha Police adds 190 new vehicles to its existing fleet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday dedicated 190 new police vehicles to the service of people.

The move will enhance the operational capacities of the law and enforcement agency. Odisha police have taken a transformative step with the inclusion of the 190 vehicles. A total of 224 vehicles of various categories will be added to the police fleet in 2023-24 with a budgetary provision of Rs 33 crore. The remaining 34 vehicles will be received soon.

Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has contributed 44 vehicles to mining areas of the state to expedite patrolling and address the issue of illegal mining of minerals. “This addition of vehicles is in line with the commitment to improving public safety, quick response time during emergencies, ensuring justice, solving crimes, and creating a secure environment for citizens of the state,” said the chief minister.

Among others, Minister of State (Home) Tusharkanti Behera, DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal, Secretary to chief minister (5T) VK Pandian, ADGP Headquarters RK Sharma and other senior police officers were present during the flag-off ceremony.

