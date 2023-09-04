Bhubaneswar Diary: No new findings in CBI probe in connection with Odisha train tragedy

By Express News Service

The wait for Gamangs gets longer

How long will the Gamang family have to wait for re-entry into Congress? After the failed BRS experiment, everything seemed to have been cleared for the joining of former chief minister Giridhar Gamang, his wife and former MP Hema Gamang and their son Sishir Gamang in the grand old party.

But it seems to be getting delayed for no apparent reason. Though a joining ceremony is scheduled at the Congress Bhavan here on Monday, the Gamang family members are not going to be inducted. Knowledgeable sources said the Gamang family is insisting on joining Congress in New Delhi in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other national leaders. After joining the party, they also want to meet former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. A senior leader said these things cannot be arranged in a such short time as the senior leaders are busy. But the delay is due to such simple reason or the bargain of the Gamang family with the high command is yet to be over.

~ Bijay Chaki

No new findings in CBI probe

The Indian Railways and CBI may have kept their dates while initiating disciplinary action and legal proceedings in connection with the Odisha train tragedy that left 296 dead and over 900 injured. However, the premier investigative agency has yet to establish any sabotage angle behind it. The CBI arrested three railway staff exactly a month after it was entrusted with the probe and submitted the chargesheet against them exactly three months after the incident. Prior to that the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) under the administrative control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation had submitted its probe report in a month indicting seven railway staff, including the three arrested by the CBI.

The railways suspended seven employees immediately after the CRS report. But what the CBI has done so far is the repetition of the probe conducted by the railway board and the CRS, nothing more or nothing less. The Opposition alleged it was a ploy for shielding the bigwigs of railways. “The government railway police would have done what the CBI has delivered so far. The CRS had laid bare the loopholes in railway safety. But the junior employees were made the scapegoat while their bosses are moving scot-free,” a leader said.

~ Hemant Rout

