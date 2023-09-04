Home States Odisha

BJD slams Opposition on chopper rides

Odisha Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Sunday lashed out at the Opposition for raising the issue of ‘huge expenditure’ incurred by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on helicopter rides to different places in the state. The party said the visits are meant for hearing the grievances of people and the state government will make everything in this regard clear during the monsoon session of the Assembly.

Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu said a group is conspiring to show such visits by the CMO in a bad light due to the government’s success in addressing problems faced by the people. Alleging opposition political parties are trying to mislead people by giving false information on expenditure incurred on helicopter visits, Sahu said some are claiming Rs 300 crore has been spent while others have put the amount at Rs 500 crore.

Stating only Rs 50 crore has been spent during the last five years on visits in helicopters by ministers and government officials, the minister said on average Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore has been spent annually. She announced detailed information will be provided in the next Assembly session to expose the false campaign launched by the Opposition. She hit back after BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal alleged Rs 500 crore has been spent on such visits. CLP leader Narasingha Mishra had also criticised ministers’ and officials’ visits by helicopters.

