BJP to launch campaign against Odisha government till end of October

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Sunday decided to intensify its ‘Mo Mati Mo Desh’ campaign across the state to achieve the twin objective of maximising the party’s reach among the masses and launching a movement against the BJD government.

Briefing media persons after the core committee meeting of the party at the state office here, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said corruption will be the major poll plank of the party in the upcoming elections. “The BJD government has turned out to be the most corrupt in the country. The people of the state are getting restless and their desperation is going to explode in the coming days as they are in no mood to tolerate this government any longer,” Samal said.

The party has chalked out elaborate programmes both organisational and agitational for the next two months. Apart from collecting soil and celebrating the achievement of brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation under Mo Mati Mo Desh programme, the party will launch an agitation in all panchayats against the corruption of the state government.

He said BJP will be the voice of the people and ask the state government to explain where it utilised the `18.83 lakh crore received from the Centre in the last nine years. The issue of corruption will be raised both inside and outside the Assembly.

“All these issues were discussed at the meeting. The state executive committee will be constituted shortly. There will be minimal changes at the district level,” informed sources in the party. The meeting also finalised programmes to be taken up on the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All 13 members of the core committee including Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bishweswar Tudu Tomar attended the meeting.

