CDA’s housing project for displaced slum dwellers, LIG at Naranpur

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) has come up with an affordable housing project over 11.48 acres of land at Naranpur in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The project started in 2020 and was completed in August this year.

While 550 houses have been constructed for economically weaker sections (EWS), 320 have been built for low-income groups (LIG) at a cost of Rs 88.31 crore.

Besides social infrastructure like neighbourhood shopping and community facilities in five per cent of the built-up area, there is also provision for basic services and infrastructure facilities such as internal roads, sewage treatment plant, and drainage within the site boundaries. “While the price of each EWS unit is Rs 1,50,000, 550 such houses will be allotted to displaced slum dwellers with annual income up to Rs 1,80,000 by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC),” said CDA chairman Anil Kumar Samal.

The price of each LIG unit is Rs 16,79,165 and 320 such houses will be allotted to people having annual income ranging from Rs 1,80,000 to Rs 3,60,000 by CDA through lottery, Samal added. This apart, while construction of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) is over, CDA will conduct a trial run of the facility on September 11. CDA will also construct its own office on 1.5 acres of land in sector-6 at a cost of Rs 100 crore. It will function as a one-stop office as plans have been chalked out for shifting of different urban service-providing offices, Samal informed.

Housing for all

550 houses for EWS

329 for LIG

Price of each EWS unit is Rs 1.5 lakh

Price of each LIG unit is over Rs 16.7 lakh

