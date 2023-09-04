CM Naveen Patnaik to meet party observers amid poll buzz

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has convened a meeting of all district observers of the party on Monday to discuss the emerging political situation after the Centre conveyed a five-day special session of the Parliament from September 18.

Earlier, the BJD had cancelled its Assembly constituency-level exercise slated to begin on September 1. The observers have been called following indications that the next Lok Sabha elections will be held as per schedule next year.

Sources said the stand of the BJD on the next Assembly elections will become somewhat clear after the meeting.

“The chief minister has convened the meeting to review organisational preparedness for the elections. The stand of the chief minister for an early Assembly election will only be clear after the meeting,” a senior leader said.

The state government has also convened the monsoon session of the Assembly from September 22 which will continue till October 4.

The government will place its highest-ever supplementary budget of `25,000 crore during the session which is being considered as the last session before the elections.

