Odisha farmers stare at losses as deficit rain hits paddy crop

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Paddy crops over thousands of acres of farmland in Nabarangpur district are on the verge of getting damaged due to deficit rainfall this monsoon. In August, the district received an average rainfall of 232 mm against the normal of 407.5 mm. Similarly, it rained only 17 days in August of which only eight days witnessed more than 10 mm showers. During these days, some blocks of Nabarangpur did not receive any rain at all.

According to the data of the Met department, Jharigaon block received the lowest rainfall of 11.4 mm in August. Similarly, 12.9 mm of rain was recorded in Chandahandi block, 15.2 mm in Umerkote, 22.2 mm in Kosagumuda, 24.3 mm in Nandahandi, 26.4 mm in Papadahandi, 26.4 mm in Raighar, 26.6 mm in Tentulikhunti, 31.6 mm in Nabarangpur and the highest 34.2 mm rain in Dabugaon.

Farmer Rusi Gond said this year, paddy seeds were sown around a month late due to low rainfall. Keeping the erratic rainfall in mind, farmers cultivated hybrid paddy seeds in around 80 per cent land. Even if farmers make efforts to save their crops, production is expected to drop significantly due to less rainfall.

Farmer leader Sukchand Majhi said in the absence of rains, the soil has become dry with crop fields developing cracks. If it doesn’t rain this week, the situation will worsen further leading to huge losses for farmers.

Contacted, Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO) G Venkat Reddy said the farmers of Chandahandi and Jharigaon blocks are the worst affected. Farmers suffering crop loss will be provided financial support under the insurance scheme. More than 40,000 farmers have registered their names for crop insurance this year, the CDAO added.

