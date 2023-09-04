Odisha: Girl swept away by currents in Bata river

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A 14-year-old girl was swept away while taking a bath in Bata River near Atharbanki within Paradip Model police limits on Sunday. She was identified as Arati Mallick of Mundapada within Paradip Lock police limits. Sources said Arati and three of her friends had gone to the banks of Bata River to observe ‘Bhalukuni Osha’ in the morning. Before performing the necessary rituals associated with the festival, the girls entered the river to take a bath.

However, Arati slipped and was swept away by the river current. The other girls tried to rescue her, but they too were pulled into deep water by the current. Hearing their screams, local fishermen rushed to the spot and rescued the three girls. But Arati could not be traced. On being informed, fire services and CISF personnel reached the spot and launched an operation to trace the missing girl.

Kujang fire officer Kartik Biswal said firemen of Paradip Port, CISF and Coast Guard personnel were engaged in a search operation but the girl could not be found. The operation was suspended on Sunday evening due to darkness and will resume on Monday, he added.

PARADIP: A 14-year-old girl was swept away while taking a bath in Bata River near Atharbanki within Paradip Model police limits on Sunday. She was identified as Arati Mallick of Mundapada within Paradip Lock police limits. Sources said Arati and three of her friends had gone to the banks of Bata River to observe ‘Bhalukuni Osha’ in the morning. Before performing the necessary rituals associated with the festival, the girls entered the river to take a bath. However, Arati slipped and was swept away by the river current. The other girls tried to rescue her, but they too were pulled into deep water by the current. Hearing their screams, local fishermen rushed to the spot and rescued the three girls. But Arati could not be traced. On being informed, fire services and CISF personnel reached the spot and launched an operation to trace the missing girl. Kujang fire officer Kartik Biswal said firemen of Paradip Port, CISF and Coast Guard personnel were engaged in a search operation but the girl could not be found. The operation was suspended on Sunday evening due to darkness and will resume on Monday, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });