Odisha Tourism announces Eco Retreat at seven locations from December 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Tourism on Sunday announced the annual flagship camping event Eco Retreat will be organised at seven locations from December 1. Tourists can book their stay from September 15 at the venues where 220 luxury tents will offer an unparalleled glamping experience. The fifth edition of Eco Retreat Odisha at Konark, Putsil, Sonapur, Daringbadi, Bhitarkanika, Satkosia and Hirakud comes with luxury, adventure, local culture, mouth-watering Odia cuisine, aesthetic folk music and dance.

Speaking at the 44th Foundation Day of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) chairman Lenin Mohanty said the Eco Retreat event has become the face of Odisha Tourism that promotes sustainable tourism in the state.

“OTDC has not only promoted tourism but also contributed significantly to the state’s economy by creating employment opportunities and boosting the state’s businesses. It has made a profit of Rs 5 crore in the last fiscal and played a pivotal role in preserving our cultural heritage and natural beauty,” he said.

As many as 12 newly renovated rooms of Panthanivas Bhubaneswar were inaugurated on the occasion. The rooms are open for public booking.

Tourism director Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav said OTDC has been the change agent when the nation was grappling with a pandemic, as it aimed to promote the huge untapped potential in the travel and tourism sector.“OTDC is continuously launching new products like Odisha walks, boat clubs in silver city and Taladanda as well as putting in great efforts for the promotion of culinary tourism in the state,” he said.

As part of the foundation day celebrations, the best-performing units of OTDC which have excelled in the last financial year were awarded. Panthanivas Puri and Panthanivas Gopalpur were adjudged the best-performing accommodation units. Nimantran Bhubaneswar was also awarded on this occasion.

The unit managers of all accommodation units as well as restaurants of OTDC that have consistently excelled in delivering exceptional services to tourists were also felicitated. Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Women Minati Behera and actress Elina Samantaray were present.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Tourism on Sunday announced the annual flagship camping event Eco Retreat will be organised at seven locations from December 1. Tourists can book their stay from September 15 at the venues where 220 luxury tents will offer an unparalleled glamping experience. The fifth edition of Eco Retreat Odisha at Konark, Putsil, Sonapur, Daringbadi, Bhitarkanika, Satkosia and Hirakud comes with luxury, adventure, local culture, mouth-watering Odia cuisine, aesthetic folk music and dance. Speaking at the 44th Foundation Day of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) chairman Lenin Mohanty said the Eco Retreat event has become the face of Odisha Tourism that promotes sustainable tourism in the state. “OTDC has not only promoted tourism but also contributed significantly to the state’s economy by creating employment opportunities and boosting the state’s businesses. It has made a profit of Rs 5 crore in the last fiscal and played a pivotal role in preserving our cultural heritage and natural beauty,” he said. As many as 12 newly renovated rooms of Panthanivas Bhubaneswar were inaugurated on the occasion. The rooms are open for public booking.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tourism director Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav said OTDC has been the change agent when the nation was grappling with a pandemic, as it aimed to promote the huge untapped potential in the travel and tourism sector.“OTDC is continuously launching new products like Odisha walks, boat clubs in silver city and Taladanda as well as putting in great efforts for the promotion of culinary tourism in the state,” he said. As part of the foundation day celebrations, the best-performing units of OTDC which have excelled in the last financial year were awarded. Panthanivas Puri and Panthanivas Gopalpur were adjudged the best-performing accommodation units. Nimantran Bhubaneswar was also awarded on this occasion. The unit managers of all accommodation units as well as restaurants of OTDC that have consistently excelled in delivering exceptional services to tourists were also felicitated. Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Women Minati Behera and actress Elina Samantaray were present.