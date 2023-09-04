Patro laid to rest with state honours

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Amidst a vast gathering, the mortal remains of the veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Odisha Assembly speaker, Surjya Narayan Patro, were consigned to flames on Sunday in Digapahandi of Ganjam district, with full state honours.Patro passed away at the age of 75 in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. People cutting across party lines bid the leader adieu at his Nayapalli residence in Bhubaneswar.

Prior to being taken to Digapahandi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, along with several other dignitaries, paid their last respects to the late leader on Sunday. The body was then taken to the Odisha Assembly and the BJD party office, where leaders and followers paid their tributes.

He was later carried to his constituency, Digapahandi, where his last rites were performed. His well-wishers from across Ganjam district and even neighbouring regions gathered at Digapahandi to pay their last respects. Following Hindu rituals, Patro’s mortal remains were cremated with full state honours and a gun salute. His son, Biplab Patra, performed the last rites.

Patro, a seven-time MLA, had emerged victorious in his last election from the Digapahandi Assembly constituency in 2019 and had served as the speaker of the state Assembly until June 2022 when he resigned from the post due to health reasons. During his tenure as a minister, he handled several critical departments, including energy, tourism, revenue and disaster management, food supplies, cooperation, information, and public relations.

