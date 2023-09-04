Researchers remember Patro’s efforts in conservation of horseshoe crabs

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Horseshoe crab researchers on Sunday mourned the death of former speaker and Digapahandi MLA Surjya Narayan Patro who played a major role in the conservation of the marine species in Odisha. Anil Chatterji, noted horseshoe crab researcher and former scientist of the Biological Oceanography Division of National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Goa lauded the efforts of Patro, who passed away on Saturday, to conserve the species.

He said a team of NIO was conducting a survey along the coast of Odisha in 1990 when the then Chief Minister Biju Patnaik came to know about the availability of horseshoe crabs in the state. Surprisingly, he took immense interest in this important and unique marine creature and directed the then fisheries minister Patro to extend all help to the scientists of NIO in their horseshoe crab research.

With the help of Patro, the NIO team developed a collaborative project with the state Fisheries department in 1990 to conserve and carry out research on horseshoe crabs. “Patro did a great job in helping us start horseshoe crab conservation work in Odisha. We used to contact him regularly during our research work,” informed Chatterjee.

Accordingly, a well-organised survey programme was undertaken by the NIO. It took almost a year to know and understand the availability and migrating behaviour of horseshoe crabs along the coast of Odisha. The highest density of the horseshoe crab was recorded at Balramgari, Chandipur of Balasore district and Hukitola, Ekakula and Agarnasi islands and beaches of Kendrapara.

Former wildlife scientist of the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun BC Chaudhury said the present-day research on horseshoe crabs in India is on account of the interest of Biju Patnaik and Surjya Narayan Patro to conserve the marine species.

Horseshoe crab blood contains a chemical that makes its blood clot in the presence of even the most minute trace of bacteria. As a result, many biomedical companies across the globe use the crab’s blood to make vaccines.

