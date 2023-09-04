Home States Odisha

Six including a woman held in Odisha for duping job aspirants of rupees 53 lakhs

Briefing media persons, additional DCP Anil Mishra said Sanjay was the kingpin of the gang. The accused confessed to have collected around Rs 1 crore from over 50 persons.

Published: 04th September 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Fake job racket

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dargha Bazar police on Sunday busted a fake recruitment racket and arrested six persons including a woman on charges of duping job aspirants of Rs 53 lakh. The accused are Sanjay Nayak and Manas Ranjan Nayak of Nuataila, Bibhuti Jena of Gopamathura in Badabadi, Bishal Bhanja and Dipalika Mohanty of Mulisingh area under Sadar police limits in Dhenkanal and Srinibas Nanda of Ghodabar in Banki.

Briefing media persons, additional DCP Anil Mishra said Sanjay was the kingpin of the gang. “The accused, posing as officers of Odisha Thermal Power Corporation (OTPC), duped many aspirants with the promise of providing jobs in the company,” he added.

Dargha Bazar police launched a probe and arrested the culprits. The accused confessed to have collected around Rs 1 crore from over 50 persons. Police seized gold jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh, a car, four motorcycles, fake job offer letters and six cell phones from them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake recruitment racket job aspirants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp