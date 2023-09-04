Six including a woman held in Odisha for duping job aspirants of rupees 53 lakhs

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dargha Bazar police on Sunday busted a fake recruitment racket and arrested six persons including a woman on charges of duping job aspirants of Rs 53 lakh. The accused are Sanjay Nayak and Manas Ranjan Nayak of Nuataila, Bibhuti Jena of Gopamathura in Badabadi, Bishal Bhanja and Dipalika Mohanty of Mulisingh area under Sadar police limits in Dhenkanal and Srinibas Nanda of Ghodabar in Banki.

Briefing media persons, additional DCP Anil Mishra said Sanjay was the kingpin of the gang. “The accused, posing as officers of Odisha Thermal Power Corporation (OTPC), duped many aspirants with the promise of providing jobs in the company,” he added.

Dargha Bazar police launched a probe and arrested the culprits. The accused confessed to have collected around Rs 1 crore from over 50 persons. Police seized gold jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh, a car, four motorcycles, fake job offer letters and six cell phones from them.

