Home States Odisha

Villagers rescue over 100 cattle, set ablaze three vehicles in Odisha's Balasore

On Saturday night, villagers intercepted several cattle-laden pick-up vans in which over 100 cattle were being carried and rescued the animals.

Published: 04th September 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension erupted in Uluda village under Kamarda police jurisdiction in Balasore district on Sunday, when enraged villagers rescued over 100 cattle and allegedly set ablaze several vehicles carrying them.

Vehicles set afire by villagers in
Uluda village under Kamarda
police | express

On Saturday night,  villagers intercepted several cattle-laden pick-up vans in which over 100 cattle were being carried and rescued the animals.

They demanded that the vehicle operators return to their homes. Subsequently, they set the vans ablaze at Uluda chowk and left the place leaving the cattle to graze near a tributary of the Subarnarekha River.

On being informed, police and fire personnel reached the spot but by then the vehicles had been reduced to ashes. A case was registered by the police and an inquiry began.

Despite complaints, the villagers alleged, local law enforcement authorities never stop rampant illegal transportation of cattle from Balasore district in Odisha to the neighbouring West Bengal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uluda village Balasore cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp