Villagers rescue over 100 cattle, set ablaze three vehicles in Odisha's Balasore

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension erupted in Uluda village under Kamarda police jurisdiction in Balasore district on Sunday, when enraged villagers rescued over 100 cattle and allegedly set ablaze several vehicles carrying them.

Vehicles set afire by villagers in

Uluda village under Kamarda

police | express

On Saturday night, villagers intercepted several cattle-laden pick-up vans in which over 100 cattle were being carried and rescued the animals.

They demanded that the vehicle operators return to their homes. Subsequently, they set the vans ablaze at Uluda chowk and left the place leaving the cattle to graze near a tributary of the Subarnarekha River.

On being informed, police and fire personnel reached the spot but by then the vehicles had been reduced to ashes. A case was registered by the police and an inquiry began.

Despite complaints, the villagers alleged, local law enforcement authorities never stop rampant illegal transportation of cattle from Balasore district in Odisha to the neighbouring West Bengal.

