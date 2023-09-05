CM Naveen orders to resolve Jatni Khasmahal land issue within 3 months

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday decided to resolve the long-standing issue in Jatni relating to ‘Khasmahal’ land and distribute pattas among people from December. The decision came following the visit of 5T secretary VK Pandian to Khurda district during which he received several land-related grievance petitions. The problem over ‘Khasmahal’ land in Jatni tehsil area is quite old. A high-level meeting was convened on the day after the 5T secretary brought this to the notice of the chief minister.

Khurda collector K Sudarsan Chakravarthy was asked to take steps to find a solution to the problem within the next three months so that pattas can be distributed to people in December.

The decision will benefit 537 families. Similarly, problems relating to land ownership are being faced in Bhubaneswar tehsil for the last over 60 years. As many as 10,543 cases are pending in different revenue courts in this regard. It was decided at the meeting that the problem will be solved on the basis of the SOP laid down by the task force of the Revenue department.

Chief secretary PK Jena, development commissioner Anu Garg, additional chief secretary of Revenue department Satyabrat Sahu, 5T secretary VK Pandian and senior officials were present at the meeting.

