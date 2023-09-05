Cong workers taken into custody to thwart protest in Odisha's Rairakhol

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Rairakhol police took preventive custody of four Congress workers on Monday, thwarting their plans to stage a rail roko protest. The Congress activists, led by Sambalpur District Congress Committee president Asaf Ali Khan, had previously announced their intention to stage a rail roko protest at Bansajal village, along the Sambalpur-Talcher railway line, demanding the construction of a foot-over-bridge in the area.

However, to prevent disruptions to railway operations, the police detained the activists in the early hours of Monday. They were released on a PR bond later in the afternoon. Asaf Ali said due to the laying of railway tracks along the Sambalpur-Talcher route, it has become increasingly challenging for the villagers of Bansajal to reach the Suhani Devi temple, which they have been worshipping for centuries.

The railway department’s neglect has turned their daily ritual into a risky endeavour.

“The community has been urging for a foot-over bridge to ensure safe access to the temple. Although the District Congress Committee submitted a memorandum to the railway authorities last month, no action was taken, forcing us to stage a rail roko protest,” he said.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Rairakhol, PK Meher said, “We detained four Congress leaders as a preventive measure but subsequently released them. Railway officials also came for discussions with the protesters and have assured to construct a foot-over bridge at Bansajal.”

