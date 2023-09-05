Odisha: BJP to release 108-point chargesheet against govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the BJP core committee announced to launch a massive agitation against BJD, leader of opposition Jayanarayan Mishra on Monday said the party will release a 108-point chargesheet against the state government.

“The party is in the process of preparing the chargesheet which will highlight major corruption in different government schemes and its failure to improve the economic condition leading to massive migration from the state in search of employment,” Mishra told mediapersons at his residence.

The chargesheet will highlight mining scam, coal scam, housing scam, missing keys of Ranta Bhandar and the government’s reluctance to re-open the Shri Jagannath temple treasure and issues pertaining to unemployment and lack of industrialisation. Local issues will be part of the chargesheet.

The BJP had launched statewide agitation against corruption in selection of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, distress sale of paddy and mismanagement at mandi level during paddy procurement, power tariff hike, atrocities against women and involvement of BJD minister sand MLAs in a number of crimes.

“Now the party has decided to further intensify the agitation from panchayat to district level. We will go to people and tell them how this government has cheated them for over 23 years. I am confident people will support us as they have been suffering due to maladministration of the government,” he added.

