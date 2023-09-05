Odisha: ED attaches assets worth Rs 19 crore of GDS Builders

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth over Rs 19 crore related to M/S GDS Builders Pvt Ltd, its director Umasankar Patro and others under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The property includes movable assets (bank and mutual fund balances) amounting to Rs 9.49 lakh and 57 immovable assets worth over Rs 19.57 crore in Puri and Bhubaneswar.

The ED had launched an investigation into the matter after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered three cases against Patro, three officials of United Bank of India (UBI)’s Nayapalli branch and private loanees under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC.

Investigation revealed that a few officials of UBI in connivance with Patro and some borrowers fraudulently availed housing loans in 2017. Patro and his family members misappropriated the loan amounting to Rs 18.79 crore.

The agency also found out that Patro through his firm M/S Dwarka Jewellers had reportedly cheated Indian Bank (erstwhile Allahabad Bank) in Bhubaneswar after availing a cash credit loan from it. He caused a loss of Rs 7.14 crore by transferring the funds into the bank accounts of GDS Builders.

Sources said in May, the central agency’s officers had conducted searches at eight locations in the capital city linked to Patro and his relatives and they had seized 1.978 kg gold ornaments worth Rs 1.30 crore and Rs 15 lakh cash. In another development, ED filed the chargesheet against Rintu Tarei and SK Sameer at the sessions judge-cum-special court under PMLA here.

The agency had launched an investigation into the matter after Sahadevkhunta police registered a case against Tarei, Sameer and others under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. ED said Tarei and Sameer were involved in trade of narcotic drugs in Balasore district.

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth over Rs 19 crore related to M/S GDS Builders Pvt Ltd, its director Umasankar Patro and others under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The property includes movable assets (bank and mutual fund balances) amounting to Rs 9.49 lakh and 57 immovable assets worth over Rs 19.57 crore in Puri and Bhubaneswar. The ED had launched an investigation into the matter after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered three cases against Patro, three officials of United Bank of India (UBI)’s Nayapalli branch and private loanees under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC. Investigation revealed that a few officials of UBI in connivance with Patro and some borrowers fraudulently availed housing loans in 2017. Patro and his family members misappropriated the loan amounting to Rs 18.79 crore.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The agency also found out that Patro through his firm M/S Dwarka Jewellers had reportedly cheated Indian Bank (erstwhile Allahabad Bank) in Bhubaneswar after availing a cash credit loan from it. He caused a loss of Rs 7.14 crore by transferring the funds into the bank accounts of GDS Builders. Sources said in May, the central agency’s officers had conducted searches at eight locations in the capital city linked to Patro and his relatives and they had seized 1.978 kg gold ornaments worth Rs 1.30 crore and Rs 15 lakh cash. In another development, ED filed the chargesheet against Rintu Tarei and SK Sameer at the sessions judge-cum-special court under PMLA here. The agency had launched an investigation into the matter after Sahadevkhunta police registered a case against Tarei, Sameer and others under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. ED said Tarei and Sameer were involved in trade of narcotic drugs in Balasore district.