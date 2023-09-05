Odisha: Plan to develop stray cattle shelter goes Astray

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Municipal Corporation’s (SMC) plan to establish cow shelters (Goshalas) for rehabilitating abandoned cattle has failed to take off more than a year after its inception, leaving stray cattle moving all around the city unchecked.

In February 2022, SMC formulated a plan to create Goshalas at three different locations within the city. The primary aim was to provide care for stray cattle abandoned by their owners and to mitigate road accidents caused by these animals. However, there has been no visible progress in the plan implementation.

Confirming that the project is lying dormant enforcement officer SMC, Subhankar Mohanty said, “There are certain land-related issues hindering the project’s implementation. We are in discussions with veterinary officials, and the matter will be raised in our upcoming meeting.”

SMC had also signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with three non-governmental voluntary organisations already involved in taking care of stray cattle. This partnership was intended to make them eligible for government assistance and other support to establish and operate the cow shelters. But the project seems to be in limbo.

Stray cattle roaming in the city leads to numerous road accidents, particularly at night when many of these animals sleep on the roads. Herds of cattle blocking roads during the day also pose a significant obstacle to commuters. To address this problem, SMC initiated a campaign to attach radium collars to stray cattle a few years ago. These reflective collars were meant to enhance visibility, making it easier for drivers to spot cattle from a distance. However, this effort failed due to inadequate monitoring.

In the past, in 2013-14, SMC officials attempted to clear the roads of stray cattle by relocating them to the State Livestock Breeding and Agricultural farm at Chiplima, approximately 25 kilometers away. The civic body imposed fines on the owners who came to take back their animals from the farm. But more than 70 remained unclaimed in the Chiplima farm, incurring significant expenses for fodder. Having spent around ` 1 lakh on the upkeep of these animals, the SMC abandoned the idea altogether.

Bovine menace

Stray cattle roaming in the city led to accidents

At night many of these animals sleep on the roads

Herds of cattle block roads during the day

Radium collars attached to stray cattle a few years ago

It failed due to inadequate monitoring

In 2013-14, stray cattle relocated to State Livestock Breeding and Agricultural farm at Chiplima

Fines imposed on the owners, who took back their cattle

More than 70 remained unclaimed

Fodder expenses of farm increased

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Municipal Corporation’s (SMC) plan to establish cow shelters (Goshalas) for rehabilitating abandoned cattle has failed to take off more than a year after its inception, leaving stray cattle moving all around the city unchecked. In February 2022, SMC formulated a plan to create Goshalas at three different locations within the city. The primary aim was to provide care for stray cattle abandoned by their owners and to mitigate road accidents caused by these animals. However, there has been no visible progress in the plan implementation. Confirming that the project is lying dormant enforcement officer SMC, Subhankar Mohanty said, “There are certain land-related issues hindering the project’s implementation. We are in discussions with veterinary officials, and the matter will be raised in our upcoming meeting.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); SMC had also signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with three non-governmental voluntary organisations already involved in taking care of stray cattle. This partnership was intended to make them eligible for government assistance and other support to establish and operate the cow shelters. But the project seems to be in limbo. Stray cattle roaming in the city leads to numerous road accidents, particularly at night when many of these animals sleep on the roads. Herds of cattle blocking roads during the day also pose a significant obstacle to commuters. To address this problem, SMC initiated a campaign to attach radium collars to stray cattle a few years ago. These reflective collars were meant to enhance visibility, making it easier for drivers to spot cattle from a distance. However, this effort failed due to inadequate monitoring. In the past, in 2013-14, SMC officials attempted to clear the roads of stray cattle by relocating them to the State Livestock Breeding and Agricultural farm at Chiplima, approximately 25 kilometers away. The civic body imposed fines on the owners who came to take back their animals from the farm. But more than 70 remained unclaimed in the Chiplima farm, incurring significant expenses for fodder. Having spent around ` 1 lakh on the upkeep of these animals, the SMC abandoned the idea altogether. Bovine menace Stray cattle roaming in the city led to accidents At night many of these animals sleep on the roads Herds of cattle block roads during the day Radium collars attached to stray cattle a few years ago It failed due to inadequate monitoring In 2013-14, stray cattle relocated to State Livestock Breeding and Agricultural farm at Chiplima Fines imposed on the owners, who took back their cattle More than 70 remained unclaimed Fodder expenses of farm increased