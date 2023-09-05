Odisha: Poll-ready BJD to wait and watch

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Monday decided to ‘wait and watch’ in view of the changed political situation, but stated it is prepared for elections anytime by undertaking organisational exercises at the grassroots level. The party had marathon meetings throughout the day to take stock of organisational preparedness and chart out a roadmap to face both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections which are due in around eight months.

While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had a two-hour-long meeting with district observers and senior leaders at Naveen Niwas in the evening, general secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das met party MLAs earlier on the day at Sankha Bhavan.

Sources said the party has decided to start the Assembly constituency level exercise from September 7. The exercise will continue till the first week of October. Four Assembly constituencies will be taken up each day. The exercise earlier scheduled from September 1 was postponed in view of the decision of a five-day special session of parliament from September 18. BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra told mediapersons the chief minister has asked the observers and leaders to keep up the organisational work at the constituency level and remain prepared. He said the organisational preparedness will be further fine-tuned.

Mishra said discussion on padayatras in all Assembly constituencies was held. The padayatras are likely to be held after the monsoon session of the Assembly is over on October 4. Though the padayatras are an annual exercise of BJD, the decision will be taken on its duration and dates by the chief minister, he added.

A senior leader told The New Indian Express that the day’s meeting was purely organisational where formation of booth committees, fulfilment of local poll promises made by legislators and contact by MLAs with the voters were reviewed. “The party will start all the organisational exercises so that there will be no difficulty whenever it is announced,” he added.

