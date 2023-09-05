Home States Odisha

Odisha: Realtors to get plan cleared by providing undertaking

The condition will now be attached to such plan approvals mandating that the work will not be taken up by the developer without getting EC, said an official from BDA.

Bhubaneswar Development Authority. ( File Photo)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Real estate developers will now be able to obtain building plan approval for their projects from the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) or Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) by submitting an undertaking that they will not start project construction without obtaining environment clearance (EC) from the appropriate authority.

Sources said a proposal from the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Bhubaneswar to this effect has been obtained during the meeting of the Development Plan and Building Permission (DP and BP) committee of BDA on August 29.

It was decided that in the projects where EC is required and the developer has applied for clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) but waiting for the same to be issued, conditional approval to the building plan will be given on submission of an affidavit that the project proponent or developer will not commence construction work in respect of the project without obtaining prior EC from the SEIAA, Odisha and submission of the copy of the clearance to BDA or BMC.

The condition will now be attached to such plan approvals mandating that the work will not be taken up by the developer without getting EC, said an official from BDA. CREDAI officials said that the move, a long-pending grievance of realtors, will shorten the duration of getting different permissions and executing the work.

