Days after injuring SI, ex-serviceman goes berserk again, attacks lady SI 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A lady sub-inspector (SI) of Banki police station sustained injuries after being attacked by an ex-serviceman while trying to overpower the latter at Similipur school playground on Tuesday. Four days earlier, another SI had been attacked and injured by the same person.

The injured SI Madhusmita Behera was admitted to Banki sub-divisional hospital for treatment. The accused, 34-year-old Saroj Das of Harirajpur village, had gone on a similar rampage last Friday.

On getting information that Das had organised around 100 scheduled caste (SC) people of his village against police and local administration, Behera reached the spot with two platoons of police force to disperse the mob.

However, Das and his supporters attacked her. Later more people from the village gathered at the spot and chased police away. IIC of Banki police station Kabuli Barik said, “Around 400 families belonging to the SC community are blindly supporting the accused and so we are failing to arrest him.”

Earlier, anguished by loss in business, Das had gone on a similar rampage on Friday. Besides vandalising an SBI ATM counter near Banki College, he had terrorised the locals by brandishing a sword and hammer in both hands at Kacheri Chowk while reprimanding police personnel.

On being informed, a team of Banki police led by SI Susant Kumar Sarangi rushed to the spot and tried to overpower him during which the former sustained injuries. Sarangi, however, narrowly escaped by defending himself with his lathi which was cut into pieces with a blow from Das’ sword.

Sources said Das had invested his retirement benefits of Rs 17 lakh by purchasing a car and some trucks for business purposes. Later after sustaining losses, he alleged it happened due to harassment by local police. This led to mental stress which manifested in his antics on the streets of the city.

