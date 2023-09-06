Durgapali ROB delayed, commuters face trouble

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even after three years since the work on the Road Over Bridge (ROB) at the Durgapali level crossing started, the completion of the project does not seem anytime soon.

The ROB at Durgapali level crossing which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 32.84 crore, will be 947 metres in length and the width will be 12.5 meters. The project is being implemented by the Railways and Public Works Department (PWD). While Railways has sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 14.22 crore, the state government has allocated `18.62 crore for the project.

The work on the project began in 2019 and the target to complete the work was two years. Subsequently, the Railways undertook construction work on the land belonging to them. Similarly, the PWD was assigned to work on the approach roads on either side, for which the PWD entrusted the Odisha Construction Corporation (OCC) to carry out the work. However, while the Railways has almost completed its part, the work on the approach road by the OCC is still underway.

Superintending engineer of PWD, Ashok Lenka said, “The work is going on at full pace now. A target has been set to complete the work on the project by the end of October this year.”

The Durgapali road connects the ring road with the National Highway (NH)-53 at the Laxmi Dungri area of the city. Every day, hundreds of people enter Sambalpur through the ring road. Similarly, several people of Sambalpur as well as heavy vehicles also depend on this road to go to Burla and Hirakud.

However, the commuters often face problems because of the railway level crossing at Durgapali, at Laxmi Dungri area, which is an entry point to Sambalpur from NH-53. Each time a train passes, the gate at the railway crossing closes for at least 15 minutes, obstructing the smooth flow of the traffic on the road and causing severe traffic congestion. However, the problem will be resolved after the ROB at the level crossing at Durgapali becomes functional.

