Man killed, friend suffers injury in an accident on National Highway

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed while another sustained critical injuries as a motorcycle that they were riding on was hit by an unknown vehicle on National Highway 353 near Badamaheswar under Khariar police limits in the district on Tuesday morning.

The two deceased persons identified as Gobinda Rout (25) and Maruti Behera (25) died on the spot, while Alok Rout (26) was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. According to information, on Tuesday morning the three youths were going towards Komna when a truck hit them and fled the spot.

Subsequently, some locals saw the three youths lying in an unconscious state on the road. They soon rushed them to the Kharira SDH, where doctors declared two of the injured dead. On getting information, Khariar police reached the spot and launched an investigation. While the truck and the driver are yet to be traced, a registration plate of the truck was seized from the spot later on.

NUAPADA: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed while another sustained critical injuries as a motorcycle that they were riding on was hit by an unknown vehicle on National Highway 353 near Badamaheswar under Khariar police limits in the district on Tuesday morning. The two deceased persons identified as Gobinda Rout (25) and Maruti Behera (25) died on the spot, while Alok Rout (26) was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. According to information, on Tuesday morning the three youths were going towards Komna when a truck hit them and fled the spot. Subsequently, some locals saw the three youths lying in an unconscious state on the road. They soon rushed them to the Kharira SDH, where doctors declared two of the injured dead. On getting information, Khariar police reached the spot and launched an investigation. While the truck and the driver are yet to be traced, a registration plate of the truck was seized from the spot later on.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });