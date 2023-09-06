Home States Odisha

Man killed, friend suffers injury in an accident on National Highway

While the truck and the driver are yet to be traced, a registration plate of the truck that hit the deceased's bike was seized from the spot later on.

Published: 06th September 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed while another sustained critical injuries as a motorcycle that they were riding on was hit by an unknown vehicle on National Highway 353 near Badamaheswar under Khariar police limits in the district on Tuesday morning. 

The two deceased persons identified as Gobinda Rout (25) and Maruti Behera (25) died on the spot, while Alok Rout (26) was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. According to information, on Tuesday morning the three youths were going towards Komna when a truck hit them and fled the spot.

Subsequently, some locals saw the three youths lying in an unconscious state on the road. They soon rushed them to the Kharira SDH, where doctors declared two of the injured dead. On getting information, Khariar police reached the spot and launched an investigation. While the truck and the driver are yet to be traced, a registration plate of the truck was seized from the spot later on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accident Nuapada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp