New Odisha by empowerment through education: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that a new Odisha can be built by empowering every child with the power of education.

Addressing a joining ceremony of 572 principals and teachers in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAV), the chief minister said the model schools were set up with the very objective of providing free and quality education in English medium to children in the rural areas. The OAVs are like launch-pads for children where they can widen their horizons with wings to fly even higher, he added.

The chief minister expressed happiness over the success of OAV students in national-level entrance examinations for engineering and medical education. He advised the teachers and principals to make an endeavour to unlock students’ potential. He said that this large appointment would give a boost to the OAVs.

He expected the new principals and teachers to make efforts to turn these institutions into the best in the country. The CM inaugurated nine hostel buildings in Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Boudh and Sundargarh districts. Besides, an academic building was inaugurated at Angul. He also launched the Mukhyamantri Shikhya Puraskar web portal.

